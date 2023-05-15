NASHVILLE — After falling for three straight weeks, Tennessee gas prices are now trending slightly higher, rising 3 cents, on average, over last week.

The state average is now $3.15, which is 23 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.04 less than one year ago, AAA reported.

