NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices continue to increase, jumping 15 cents on average since last Monday.
The state average is now $3.44, which is 35 cents more expensive than one month ago and 94 cents than one year ago, according to AAA.
“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. This serves as a reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”
Tennessee regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets: Nashville ($3.53), Clarksville ($3.50), Cleveland ($3.49)
- Least expensive metro markets: Kingsport ($3.37), Jackson ($3.40), Memphis ($3.40)
Quick facts
- 85% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.19 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.69 for regular unleaded.
- Tennessee ranks seventh in the nation's top 10 largest weekly increases.
National gas prices
Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s, AAA reported.
The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.61, 8 cents more than a week ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 barrels to 246.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.57 million barrels per day to 8.66 million barrels per day.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices, AAA reported. But increasing oil prices play the lead role in pushing gas prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.
National oil market dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.22 cents to settle at $91.59, according to AAA.
Although crude prices saw some fluctuations on Friday, they surged after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine earlier in the week. As the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week.
Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.5 million barrels to 416 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 10% lower than mid-February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.