NASHVILLE — Gas prices, on average, dropped 3 cents across Tennessee over the past week.
The state average is now $1.89, which is 5 cents less than one month ago and nearly 50 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported. On the week, the majority of states saw gas prices decrease minimally — by 1-2 cents — or saw no change at the pump.
“As we move into the second week of … August, it is pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at-home.”
Quick facts
• 91% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.68 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.20 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.84)
• Johnson City ($1.86)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($1.96)
• Jackson ($1.95)
• Nashville ($1.94)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Knoxville ($1.83)
• Chattanooga ($1.83)
• Cleveland ($1.84)
Across the nation
Though low, last week’s volatility was enough to drive the national average down a penny from last Monday to $2.17; this is 2 cents less than last month and 49 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA reported.
In the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, gas demand fell from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.6 million barrels per day, while stocks held steady at 247 million barrels.
Hurricane season
While Hurricane Isaias did not disrupt gas prices, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over. Last week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released the association’s annual August update, which revised the May forecast from 13-19 storms to 19-25 through the end of November.
This year’s season could be one of the busiest, as it has already produced a record-setting nine named storms. Major storms and hurricanes that take crude and gasoline infrastructure and refineries offline have the largest impact on gas prices, according to AAA.
One positive factor for this year is that U.S. gasoline supply is plentiful, sitting at a 17 million barrels year-over-year surplus. If a major storm or hurricane does hit the U.S., it will be a matter of short-term shortages and how quickly gasoline stocks can get to areas of need.
What about oil?
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 71 cents to settle at $41.22 per barrel, AAA reported.
Domestic crude prices decreased last week due to a weak U.S. dollar and after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic inventories decreased by 7.4 million barrels, bringing total domestic stocks to 518.6 million barrels.
The decrease in total supply amid low gasoline demand could mean that the domestic crude market is rebalancing. Crude prices have the potential to stabilize this week if EIA’s report shows continued growth in demand alongside a reduction in supply.