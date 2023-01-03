NASHVILLE — Gas prices across Tennessee have reversed course and are trending much more expensive compared to last week, according to AAA.

Gas prices, on average, jumped 17 cents over the course of last week. The state average is now $2.90, which is 10 cents less expensive than one month ago and 8 cents less than one year ago.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.