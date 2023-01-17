Hunger First donation

Nick Shepherd, left, external affairs coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services, presents Hunger First Director Michael Gillis with hard drives and laptops.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Hunger First now finds itself in possession of computer hard drives and laptops after a donation from an organ procurement organization.

“We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First. “These computers will help our homeless and low-income population find jobs and learn new skills.”

