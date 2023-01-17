KINGSPORT — Hunger First now finds itself in possession of computer hard drives and laptops after a donation from an organ procurement organization.
“We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First. “These computers will help our homeless and low-income population find jobs and learn new skills.”
Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers, 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport on Thursday.
Nick Shepherd, external affairs coordinator for TDS, said he came into his role with the organization last summer, and one of the things he looked at was setting up partnerships with other organizations.
Due to a previous professional experience, he said he knew of Hunger First, so he started speaking with Gillis.
“We just started our partnership with Hunger First in October,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said TDS had several old computers not being used at its Nashville headquarters. He thought of Hunger First.
Shepherd said it’s a way to give back to the community while also hopefully educating a vulnerable population about the benefits of organ donorship. While many go to the driver’s license office to sign up for organ donation, many of the homeless do not have any identification.
“This gift will go a long way to help people in our community,” Shepherd said. “Just like when someone decides to be the gift of life by signing up to be a registered organ and tissue donor.”
Shepherd said organ failure affects all races and classes and knows no boundaries.
You can register to become a donor at bethegifttoday.com, at Tennessee Driver Services Centers or select county clerk offices.
The next step? Starting up new partnerships across the community to get the word out about organ donorship, Shepherd said.