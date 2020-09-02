NASHVILLE — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett drew attention to National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which was Tuesday, by encouraging Tennesseans to serve as poll officials for the Nov. 3 state and federal general election.
“Thousands of Tennesseans, especially students and young adults, stepped up to serve as poll officials for the August election,” Hargett said in a news release. “With tremendous interest in the presidential election, we anticipate a robust turnout requiring additional workers in November. That is why I encourage Tennesseans to apply today.”
Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the important role poll officials play in elections and to help communities across the nation, according to the release.
“In Tennessee, safe and secure elections are not possible without the many dedicated people who serve their communities as poll officials,” Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said.
According to the release:
Most Tennesseans are eligible to work as poll officials, regardless of political affiliation.
The minimum age to work as a poll official is 16 years old. Anyone over 18 must be a registered voter in the county in which they are serving.
County or municipal government employees can serve if they don’t work directly under the supervision of an elected official who is on the ballot.
Poll officials will be supplied with face coverings, gowns, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment. All poll officials are required to wear a face covering and will be trained in social distancing protocols.
In Tennessee, poll officials are compensated for working on Election Day and for attending required training sessions
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher lauded local residents who serve as poll workers.
“We are extremely thankful to the over 200 dedicated citizens of Sullivan County that served as election officials in the Aug. 6, 2020, election,” Booher said. “Election officials are willing to set aside personal opinions and political affiliations in order to uphold our mission of conducting accurate, fair, and honest elections in a manner that exceeds expectations. We are always recruiting likeminded individuals that are willing to serve their community. Anyone that is interested in doing so should contact the Sullivan County Election Commission directly at (423) 323-6444 or emailing admin@scelect.org.”