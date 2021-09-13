KINGSPORT – A Fall Branch teenager has been seriously injured after falling off a moving truck Sunday evening in the Tri-Cities Crossing area of town.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Patriot Way when a 16-year-old male fell from a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Kingsport Police Department reports. A 16-year-old male teen from Jonesborough was driving the truck and another 16-year-old male from Kingsport was in the back seat.
For reasons still under investigation, the Fall Branch teen was either sitting on the passenger door window sill or clinging to the outside of the vehicle, the KPD reports.
The truck was not in an accident, but at some point the teenager fell from the vehicle and struck his head on the pavement, sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to a local hospital for treatment.
At this time he remains hospitalized in critical condition. No further information was released.