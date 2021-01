The teen volunteer group from the Regional Indian-American Community Center delivered lunch to frontline workers on Dec. 21 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Those delivering and receiving meals include, from left, Bhavya Reddy, Diya Reddy, Bindiya Srinath, Beverly Horton, Penny VanHuss, Emily Egan, Adnan Brka, Anjali Ananthula, Rishita Vutukuri, Astha Patel and Neel Reddy.