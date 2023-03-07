featured TDOT warns of oversized load moving through the area From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Motorists should be alert for an oversized load traveling from Knoxville to Kingsport, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.This move will occur between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3 p.m on Wednesday.Routes affected will be state Route 168, I-40, U.S. 11E, state Route 160, U.S. 25E, state Route 381, state Route 36, I-81, I-26 and state Route 93.Motorists should be alert for slow moving equipment, escort vehicles, expect delays and use extreme caution through these areas. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR