The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a number of road projects underway in our region. Here is TDOT’s weekly construction and traffic report for Dec. 17-23.
CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 33.5: On Thursday, December 17, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 167 at Log Mile 7.5: Motorists should be alert for single lane roadway with temporary traffic signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 167 between Log Miles 13.94 and 20.98: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 2.5 and 5.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this slope stabilization project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Markers 13.4 and 15.5: On Thursday, December 17, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Markers 15.6 and 11.4: On Thursday, December 17, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 16 and 18: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use caution through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 Boones Creek Road at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Lake Park Drive will be closed and detoured at the intersection with SR 354 as construction continues in this area. Motorists should follow signed detour. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.
For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic