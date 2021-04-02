NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Friday it will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities beginning next weekend.
A modified visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, April 10. TDOC suspended visitation in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the community. The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility.
In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.
“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members, and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”
To schedule a visit, individuals should contact the facility directly. Visitors are also urged to view additional guidelines online prior to the visit.
Included on the list of facilities reopening to visitors is the Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County. To schedule a visit there, call (423) 727-3391 Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteer services at the facilities will resume at a later date, the release said.