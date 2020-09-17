KINGSPORT — Ernie Rumsby, the founder and president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, passed away Tuesday afternoon.
Rumsby, who originally hailed from Detroit, formed the TCMAC in 2012, modeling it after a similar organization in Knoxville. Its mission was to recognize, encourage, support and be an advocate for military and veteran affairs in Northeast Tennessee.
Some of his duties with TCMAC included helping veterans buy groceries, pay rent and utilities, dealing with funeral costs and tackling the homelessness issue among too many of our men and women who have served in uniform.
A former U.S. Army sergeant and labor union representative, Rumsby had a number of accomplishments under his belt during his time in the Model City. He was a board member of Hidden Heroes, Tennessee Veterans Engagement and the Kingsport Chamber Foundation.
He was a member of the Tennessee Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force, and in 2018, he received the 2018 KOSBE Impact Award.
Rumsby helped develop the Kingsport Veterans Memorial, its Sentinel and the Gold Star Families Memorial. He offered support to local military recruiters, was a liaison between civic, veteran and military communities and would often speak to various elected boards, civic organizations and at other public functions, such as the annual Veterans Day event in Kingsport.
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, described Rumsby as a tough man, who was fiercely loyal to his friends, but someone who also had a soft heart.
“If he declared you to be his friend, he stopped at nothing to support, protect and help you. If I’m going to be in a fight, I want Ernie beside me,” Burdine said. “Ernie talked tough, appeared tough and was tough, but his heart was soft. His efforts to help veterans in need is unmatched.
“Ernie’s handshake was his promise, and his promises were always kept, and most often his promises were to help a veteran in need.”
Burdine continued by saying that Rumsby’s life journey was filled with tests from which he never backed down.
“He used what he learned from such adversity to encourage others to never give up,” Burdine said. “I have always considered Ernie to be fearless, but I have changed my mind. Ernie was scared of only one thing. He was scared of not being able to fulfill his commitment to do what he said he would do.”