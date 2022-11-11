KINGSPORT — When local veterans need assistance they can’t find anywhere else, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council does its best to make sure they know there’s always someone in their corner.

Founded in 2012, TC-MAC was modeled after a similar organization in Knoxville. Early in 2013, the group became a nonprofit organization comprised of a variety of individuals, businesses, organizations, military members and military reserve members with a shared goal of supporting veterans and the veteran community.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you