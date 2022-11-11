KINGSPORT — When local veterans need assistance they can’t find anywhere else, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council does its best to make sure they know there’s always someone in their corner.
Founded in 2012, TC-MAC was modeled after a similar organization in Knoxville. Early in 2013, the group became a nonprofit organization comprised of a variety of individuals, businesses, organizations, military members and military reserve members with a shared goal of supporting veterans and the veteran community.
Its mission “is to recognize, encourage, support and be an advocate for military and veteran affairs in Northeast Tennessee as they relate to national defense and the economic vitality of the area,” said TC-MAC President Sam Jones.
“There are a lot of different issues veterans face, many you never see. We try to do everything we can to help meet the needs of veterans who are facing issues today,” Jones said.
Some of the ways TC-MAC accomplishes its goals are by educating community, business and political leaders on the military and veterans, its mission and economic impact; working as a liaison between civic, veteran and military communities; supporting local military recruiters; and promoting and enhancing employer support for the Guard and Reserve.
Last, but certainly not least, TC-MAC works to ensure military personnel, veterans and their families know Northeast Tennessee values them as important citizens and welcome additions to the community.
“Fostering and maintaining an appreciation for those who serve or have served is paramount to TC-MAC’s mission,” Jones said.
Part of that is helping to make sure their basic needs are being met.
“We will probably pay out $65- to $70,000 this year of money we raise, or receive through grants, for rent and utilities assistance, food insecurity and that sort of thing,” Jones said.
The all-volunteer organization covers requests for assistance (which are vetted, confirmed and documented) in a 50-mile radius of Tri-Cities Airport.
“We get a lot of referrals from Veteran Service officers, from the VA social workers, and from the Virginia veterans social workers. The majority of our referrals come from them, because they’re working directly with the veterans and see the needs first-hand,” Jones said.
In addition to direct support, the group has supported programs for veterans at Small Miracles (Therapeutic Equestrian Center) and The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center. It also works with the Marine Corps on its Toys for Tots campaign and with Eastman on its Supplies for Soldiers program, and hosts a Pearl Harbor Remembrance each year.
Jones said TC-MAC is blessed by a foundation with funding to purchase gift cards that can be used for food or gas to assist veterans in need.
“I just paid for a motel room in Johnson City for a homeless vet, so that he could be there for surgery the next day” at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Jones said.
“I had a single parent recently with a young child. He works, but he just fell through a crack and some bills had accumulated. He said, ‘I just need half my rent.’ We decided to pay the whole month, to give him a head start on next month …,” Jones said. “You just have to be there to see the impact. It can be very emotional.”
Funding for TC-MAC comes from foundation grants, donations (individual and corporate), and the group’s fundraising, which includes the annual Wreaths Across America sponsorships under way now. Membership is open to any individual, company or organization that agrees to support the purposes and mission of the council. Membership is $25 for individuals and $100 for groups. The group meets at the Gray Armory.
“Most of our membership is businesses and individuals who want to be involved with helping veterans and the veteran community,” Jones said.