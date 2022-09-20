featured breaking TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Aleeyah Counts Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel.According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill. She is 5-foot, 1-inch and 110 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Counts was last seen wearing a grey "Church Hill" T-shirt, black sweatpants and a gray jacket.Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Mount Carmel Police Department at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR