ROGERSVILLE — Authorities are back searching overgrown rural areas in the the vicinity of where 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared in Hawkins County.
She's been missing since the afternoon of June 15.
The reason for the renewed effort is that the colder weather has made searching some overgrown areas easier, according to a Twitter post and photos from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning.
"TBI agents and Hawkins County deputies are in the Beech Creek area as part of a planned search for 5-year-old Summer Wells," the TBI posted on its Twitter account.
"Today, teams will be focusing on overgrown areas that were previously difficult to access due to high grass and heavy foliage."
Summer disappeared from the family home late afternoon of June 15, and authorities staged extensive searches of the area surrounding remote area. It has a Rogersville address but is closer to Kingsport and Church Hill, near the Hawkins County/Sullivan County line.
Her parents, Donald Wells and Candus Bly, recently appeared on the "Dr. Phil Show." It ran a two-day package, Nov. 11 and 12, including interviews with the parents the second day.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.
Below are two ways to make donations to a reward fund set up for information leading to her:
1. Donations can be taken to any Civis Bank branch in Church Hill, Rogersville or Sneedville.
2. Personal checks or certified checks may be mailed to the following address and will be directly deposited to the reward fund account: Church Hill Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 704 Church Hill, TN 37642.
The case has drawn national attention, including a mention on a September episode of a television show called “In Pursuit with John Walsh” last month.
