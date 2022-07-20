ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission met Monday in a called meeting to discuss two topics, one of which was the proposed 2022-23 budget, which is approximately $3.2 million in the red.
Over the last few meetings, Budget Committee members have voted on two motions to increase the property tax rate, both of which failed to pass.
Committee member Jason Roach expressed reservations about passing the spending plan.
“It is irresponsible, ladies and gentlemen, as a legislative body for us to put the things that are needed in this budget [and not fund them],” Roach said. “We’re all having a hard time, but I will say it’s going to be a lot tougher if we start cutting services. ... I know that we hold that over everybody’s head all the time, and our police officers are going to come, and they’re going to suit up, and they’re gonna do their jobs because that’s what they feel like they’re called to do. Our 911 dispatchers will go in there, and they will take those calls from people who are in the worst moments of their lives, and they will talk them through it because that’s what they get paid to do. Unfortunately, many of them have to work two jobs, and we’re losing these folks to private industry that can pay a lot better with a lot less stress. So I will say I’m for everything that we put in the budget. I think it was needed, but I am not in support of the funding formula. And unless something happens when we vote in the commission as a whole, I won’t be voting for this budget.”
Hannah Speaks explained why she supports a tax increase.
“Unlike many of you guys, I still have an election I hope to win, and I will still say on record that I’m okay with a tax increase, and I’ll tell you why,” Speaks said. “You say it’ll cost me, I’m gonna guess on the high end $50 a year increase on property taxes, and I will gladly pay that. I always think about my kids when I’m making decisions here. So I’ll gladly pay that so that when I do call 911, my kids have somebody to show up, or when my crazy neighbor that gets out of control sometimes and the police have to come to calm him down, I would gladly pay $50 more a year to make sure that they come.”
Speaks also noted that inflation has hit county workers hard.
“The biggest thing that just breaks my heart in this budget and with this commission is the pay rates and increasing the wages of our employees,” Speaks said. ““I was sitting here tonight, and I was going commission member by commission member, and to my knowledge, most of this commission is retired or semi-retired. {span}You’re at a point in your life where your house is probably paid off. You were able to acquire land at a time when people could afford land. Your kids are probably grown mostly through college, which doesn’t mean they’re off your payroll, but still, you grew up in a different time. My dad {span}probably never made over $17 an hour, and my mom didn’t work. We had a home, and they always had nice cars; we had a 90-acre farm. My college was paid for without issue; you know, he{/span} got to live the American dream and provide for our family on a much lower wage. We’re not there anymore, and I realize that if your home is paid for and you’re retired and all that, these wages seem like enough, but they’re not.{/span} “Any pay raise that’s short of the rate of inflation, which is 9%, is just a slap in the face.”
”We have police officers that if they want to go buy a house, and I’m not talking about a mansion, I’m talking about a 1400 square foot, two bedroom, one bath house, it’s gonna cost them $300,000. They cannot buy it because their debt-to-income ratio at the bank will not pay off. So, it doesn’t matter if their credit is great. It doesn’t matter about any of that.
“They can’t buy a house, and so all the things that you all have got to enjoy in your life that you now get to retire and enjoy the fruits of your labor, you’re telling these people they can’t have that. They don’t have that right. These wages are absolutely atrocious. I just hope that when this is voted on, we will do what we can to get these wages to at least the rate of inflation.”
Speaks said that raising taxes will help the county to continue providing services.
“We cannot be scared of a tax increase,” Speaks said. “Are there a lot of poor people in Hawkins County? Sure. Is it hard for them to afford even the day-to-day? Yes, but I guarantee you if you called them up and said, ‘this is your choice, we can increase your property taxes and services continue uninterrupted, or we’re going to leave them where they are, and you might not have an ambulance when you need it.’ So let them pick; I guarantee you know what they’re going to pick. So as far as funding it and as far as these pay raises, I just hope that we back up and really think about what we expect from these employees. At the end of the day, our job is to fund this budget. That’s why we were elected as commissioners, to be brave enough to give a tax increase where it’s needed, and I think it’s time for you all to step up and be brave.”
Tom Kern said it’s time the county started caring for its employees.
“I’m probably the second oldest person sitting in this room, but here’s what we got,” Kern said. “This county operates as a business that’s either going forward, or it’s backing up. We have provisions made for people who cannot afford their property taxes already in place. So, we can do the drama side, or we can do the factual side. The fact of it is that we’re not running the business like it should be run, and we have to step up and take care of our employees, which is the most valuable asset that this business has. If they don’t show up tomorrow, what’s the commission gonna do? Now I feel that nobody in this county has the authority or power to make any adjustments to our employees other than this commission. So, I think it’s our obligation to step up and take care of our employees and pay them what they should be paid.”
Valerie Goins said she didn’t see any place where expenditures could be trimmed.
“I was actually called a liberal the other day because I told someone that I felt we needed a tax increase in Hawkins County,” Goins said. “They said we needed to cut things. I don’t know what there is to cut. I’ve looked over this budget time and time again, and I don’t feel anyone would want any of these things cut. These folks that go do their job daily and don’t get paid enough that’s sad. I was a social worker, and I know that it’s a calling for you to be a teacher or a law enforcement officer because you wouldn’t be paid that to do what you do otherwise. That’s the way it was for me. I didn’t make a lot of money, but it was a decent wage.”
Goins said that she wants the county to continue providing needed services.
“I don’t want that ambulance not to come if people need it,” Goins said. “I have a husband who is sick and has a lot of health problems; I may have some I don’t know about. ... We want those holes in the road patched that people complain about all the time. We want that crazy person on drugs running through our neighborhood. We want to have a policeman come out and take care of them.” So like everybody else has said, why on earth would you say you are not for a tax increase. I’m no longer going to be commissioner after this term. I decided not to run again. Mainly because I got so tired of the complaining and the griping from the community and always trying to tell us how to do our job. I know they pay taxes, but if they think they can do a better job, they need to run. So I feel like we need to step up and approve this tax increase and do what is best for our county and our community, and not worry about whether it’s going to get you reelected or not or whether someone’s going to get ill with you. Do what’s best for your county and your state because that’s what we were elected for.”
Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick spoke about employee raises.
“I know so many commissioners over the years have said I will not vote for taxes, and just like she said, that is absolutely ridiculous,” Kirkpatrick said. “When you start somebody out at a salary of $7.85 an hour or at most $9 an hour, it’s hard to do. My son’s a cop. He has worked for (Sheriff) Ronnie (Lawson) for 20 years. It is a shame what those boys are paid if I didn’t help Scott. I don’t know what they would do, and these other guys’ EMS and rescue squad it’s a joke. They’re the ones that are going to hurt from this, and if it comes home to your families, I hope you will think about if you’d voted no, to give them an increase, because I’m telling you, they work their behinds off. They don’t rest.”
Kirkpatrick spoke about when her dad started the Hawkins County Rescue Squad in 1958.
“My dad started the rescue squad in 1958,” Kirkpatrick said. “We were the first dispatchers that you had in Hawkins County because the rescue squad phone rang in our house from 1969 to 1992. There had to be somebody’s mom and dad’s house 24/7. There were four of us that had to man the phones at all times, and I know the stress of that and how hard it is.
“It’s a shame the position we’ve put these people in, and I just pray that you all will do what is right. At some point, you’re going to realize it is well worth whatever it will cost for you to take care of the problems this county’s got because we have the best here, but we’re not going to keep it if some things are not done.”
Glenda Davis spoke about working for the sheriff’s office for 30 years “and it wasn’t easy.”
“We did without; we switched money in the budget so they can have bulletproof vests and people asked us why they need them,” Davis said. “I lived through two officers being killed on duty. I held one boy’s hand because he had laid beside the officer that died; I met him at the Emergency room and held his hand. You folks don’t know what it’s like to work for nothing. I have been blessed. I think if I gave you $20 a month, it wouldn’t be enough, but you’re talking a $20 a year in tax increase so these boys can have just a little bit more. I saw [officers] do without, and they answered the calls and never complained, but they did their job with professionalism and accuracy; you can almost guarantee that if they went out, the problem would be solved. It wasn’t great big problems like the drugs and things there are now, but they were the community. They love the community. I remember one of our sheriffs said, ‘If you see a man standing in a field, go talk to him, your community,’ and that’s what we were. The day has come that community is over. These boys put their lives on the line every day for you. My son, from the time I started working at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, he said, ‘mom, I want to work for Hawkins County.’ He couldn’t afford to work for Hawkins County. So, the last three years of his life, he worked for Sullivan County. It was his dream to work for Hawkins County, and he couldn’t afford it. ... So, folks, I don’t like taxes. I hate them because I pay them, but there comes a time when you’ve got to bite the bullet and decide do you want effective law enforcement, emergency services and 911, or do you want to sit there on the side of the road and see who’s gonna pick you up and take you to the emergency room?”
Veteran’s Services Officer Mike Manning implored commissioners to do the right thing.
“I moved here as an outsider from Virginia that loves her taxes,” Manning said. “I moved here because of low taxes, quality of life and everything else. I’ll tell you right now, you need to quit saying, I want to be reelected, so I’m not going to raise taxes because that’s really what you’re saying. You need to do what’s right. ”You have a moral obligation and a responsibility to take care of the citizens of this county, of which I am one, happily and proudly now and pay these employees what they deserve. So, you quit exacerbating the problem and forcing people to go to other counties; you will keep them here if you start paying them. You keep saying raise; it’s not a raise that you’re offering; you’re just offering a cost of living allowance to try and sustain what they’re getting hammered for from inflation, and you’re not even close to keeping up with that. You’re not giving them a raise. You’re just giving them a stipend is what you’re doing. Do what’s right for the employees and for the citizens of this county.”
One citizen even weighed in on the discussions.
“I’ve been a resident of the county for 10 years,” said Eric Edstrom. “I’ve lived in 20 states, and I would say that this is one of the finest places I’ve lived in terms of quality of life. I’m glad I came, and I would gladly pay $20 a month or a year to support the infrastructure, the law enforcement and the people. Yes, I’m on a tight budget, but I’m all for supporting the people that live here. As I said, I’ve lived in states where I’ve paid four or five times the amount of taxes and had no land. I left those places for a reason, but I’m going to persuade my neighbors that we need to support the people that work hard here, and I’m all for [what needs to be done].”
The commission will vote on the budget July 25.