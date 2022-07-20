ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission met Monday in a called meeting to discuss two topics, one of which was the proposed 2022-23 budget, which is approximately $3.2 million in the red.

Over the last few meetings, Budget Committee members have voted on two motions to increase the property tax rate, both of which failed to pass.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video