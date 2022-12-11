KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
Until our most wise friend (and host) reminded all of us, “It’s not the quality of the painting. It’s the quality of the time spent together.” How could anyone debate that? As it’s been said (and credited to Cicero), “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys, and dividing our grief.” The truth is it wouldn’t matter what we did — time with these ladies always lifts my spirits (even if it crushes my ego in the process). I can’t wait to see how this latest adventure turns out. I’m sure it’ll be great. But just in case ... Alexa, find an easy paint-by-number set.
Not long after this Christmas invite came, another friend shared the happenings from the Kingsport Senior Center Branch Site at Lynn View. As fate would have it, Senior Center Manager Shirley Buchanan and company had put together a little painting party of their own.
Instructor Robin Wilbanks Hillman led two separate Holiday Wooden Snowman painting classes (for $29 per class, including all supplies) in December — and the participants knocked it out of the park. “The classes have been a great addition to what we offer, and each class has had 25 participants,” Buchanan shared.
Best of all, the classes will be offered monthly. (It might be too late for me to brush up, but you still have time!) The next scheduled class will be Jan. 9. Folks can find details for each class in the senior center’s monthly newsletter or call (423) 765-9047 for more information.
The reason for the season
We’re continuing to update our Sights & Sounds of the Season list online at TimesNews.Net. There you can find information about light displays, parades, holiday concerts, plays and other festivities to enjoy with family and friends this holiday season.
For those looking for something truly meaningful, a trio of local churches have shared details about special events celebrating the reason for the season.
• The Road to Bethlehem Drive-Thru Nativity will be open Dec. 15-17 from 6-9 p.m. at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve, 113 KLM Drive. Visitors will see more than 50 Boone Trail Baptist Church members dressed in period clothing walking the streets, tending their booths, selling their goods, and tending to their animals. There’ll be Roman soldiers taking down names, Herod in the place, angels singing, and Mary, Joseph and Jesus. Along the straw-covered streets, families will hear the Christmas story and a live church choir through their car radio. Visit www.boonetrail.net/nativity for directions and details.
• A Night in Bethlehem, a live action walk-thru event, is set for Dec. 17-18 from 5-9 p.m. at Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport. Registration is not required, but it is appreciated. Visit holymountainbaptist.com/anightinbethlehem for details.
• Come to Bethlehem — A Living Nativity will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Church Circle in Kingsport. “We are trying to transform Church Circle into what we believe Bethlehem would have looked like,” First Baptist Church of Kingsport’s Cookie Greer explained. Folks can drive thru, or park and take the pedestrian path. Anyone who plans to stop and take photos should opt for the pedestrian path. Watch for a map in coming days, as several downtown streets will be affected. The event is free to the community.
St. Anne students, community organizations join Bristol Tennessee for annual Spread the Glove campaign
Elementary students from St. Anne Catholic School joined Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell Thursday for the annual Spread the Glove campaign kickoff, providing the first hats, gloves, scarves, and other cozy items collected this season for community agencies positioned to help those in need.
The first- and second- graders, led by teachers Leigh Anne Bracher and Suzanne Blaser, presented an array of cold-weather attire to representatives of the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, Salvation Army of Bristol, Haven of Rest Rescue Mission of Bristol, Family Promise of Bristol, and Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center. Each of these nonprofit community organizations provides services to the homeless and others in need throughout our community.
Packets also were provided to representatives of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Fire Department and Transit Bus Service for distribution to those they encounter throughout the community on cold days.
Representatives from each of these groups attended Thursday’s kickoff and accepted items from the students, who have assisted with the campaign several times in recent years.
Local Saladworks raises $5,345 for No Kid Hungry
Saladworks recently partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of her guests, local entrepreneur Diane Taveau raised $5,345 at her Bristol restaurant — the highest percentage of donations to gross sales during the promotion out of all Saladworks locations in the country.
As the first-place winner of the donation competition, Saladworks Bristol will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of Saladworks. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff. The $5,345 raised by Saladworks Bristol can help provide 53,450 healthy meals for kids.