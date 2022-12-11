KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.

Until our most wise friend (and host) reminded all of us, “It’s not the quality of the painting. It’s the quality of the time spent together.” How could anyone debate that? As it’s been said (and credited to Cicero), “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys, and dividing our grief.” The truth is it wouldn’t matter what we did — time with these ladies always lifts my spirits (even if it crushes my ego in the process). I can’t wait to see how this latest adventure turns out. I’m sure it’ll be great. But just in case ... Alexa, find an easy paint-by-number set.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you