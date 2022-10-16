For more than a decade, I had the privilege of sharing your stories and photos each week in Sunday Stories. I lost count early on of the kind words from folks about how much they loved reading it and why — how it was “always positive” and brought us together to celebrate our communities and the good things happening in them.
Like many of you who’ve reached out to share your disappointment, I too was sad to say goodbye to Sunday Stories as a standalone product. Fortunately, there’s nothing stopping us from continuing to share and celebrate the good things happening all around us. In fact, we’re working really hard to find new ways to do just that — and this is your official invitation to join the journey.
Talk of the Town isn’t for or about any one town. It’s all the towns that make up this beautiful part of the country we call home. In it, I’ll share community news (a.k.a. “the good stuff”) from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you.
So, what is the “talk of the town” in your neck of the woods? Email me anytime at cmusick@timesnews.net to share story ideas, photos, upcoming events, and other tidbits. I can’t wait to hear from you and share your news.
Iota Chapter DKG sponsoring essay contest
Kingsport’s Iota Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma organization for women teachers invites eligible local students to enter the Tennessee State Organization’s annual essay contest. My old friend Joy Branham tells me the chapter has had several local winners in past years and would like for that to happen again.
For high school and middle school students, the essay should address the questions: What is a challenge you have overcome and how did you grow from this experience? Prizes for the age group are $250 for first; $125 for second; and $75 for third.
For grades 3-5, the essay should answer the questions: What things are closest to your heart and why are they important to you? Prizes for the elementary school students are $75 for first; $50 for second; and $25 for third.
For a complete list of guidelines for writing and submitting an essay, students can see their school guidance counselor or write to Iota Chapter DKG, 306 Buena Vista Drive, Blountville, TN 37617.
Area children the real winners at Darrell Rice—Kingsport Kiwanis Golf Tournament
The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport is celebrating the community’s support of its 2022 Darrell Rice-Kingsport Kiwanis Golf Tournament. The event held Oct. 5 at Cattails at MeadowView raised almost $27,000 for the club’s community service projects. “Funds are used in projects to improve the lives of children in our community,” according to Kiwanian Donna Sade, who shared the good news.
The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport expressed its appreciation for the 25 participating teams, its legion of volunteers, and for each of its sponsors: Mr. and Mrs. Kim Fredrick, GRC Construction, Carson Wealth, Citizens Bank, Gail Preslar, Darrell and Sharon Duncan, Mattern & Craig, Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Smith/Conklin/Dixon (Merrill Lynch), Edward Jones, Food City, Integrity Capital, Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Walmart.
Save the dates and other tidbits
• Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is holding in-person signups for the Angel Tree program Oct. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone seeking assistance should bring a photo ID for all adults, birth certificates for children ages 0-12, proof of income, proof of expenses and proof of residence. The Salvation Army is located at 505 Dale St.
• If sewing’s your thing, be sure to familiarize yourself with Sew Crazy. This phenomenal group of volunteers comes together monthly to work on sewing projects to benefit the community. This month, the group meets Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City. Participants will make pillowcases for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. According to Sew Crazy Secretary Jackie Stamm, fabric and directions will be provided. Anyone interested should bring a sewing machine and basic sewing supplies, plus their favorite dish for a potluck lunch at noon. “Anyone who loves to sew is welcome,” Stamm said.
• The BBQ and Bluegrass Blood Drive for Marsh Regional Blood Center is coming to Camp Fort Blackmore United Methodist District Camp in Fort Blackmore, Virginia, on Oct. 22 from 1-6 p.m. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and a $10 Food City gift card. There’ll be complimentary BBQ from 1-4 p.m. Carson Peters will cover the bluegrass portion of the event when he takes the stage at 4 p.m. You can call (423) 408-7500 to schedule an appointment to donate blood; walk-ins are always welcome.
• The United Way of Greater Kingsport is in the midst of its annual campaign, looking to the community to help reach its $3 million goal. Giving can be done online at uwaykpt.org/give, by texting uwaykpt to 269-89, or by mailing a check to 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.
• National Library Month just ended. But if you haven’t checked in with your local branch lately, make time to do so. The programming at public libraries has expanded from storytime programs and book clubs to include classes, game nights, lectures, movies, workshops and more. If you followed “This Week at the Library” in Sunday Stories, be sure to check it out in its new home on the Books page in the Sunday Living section or online at TimesNews.net.