NORTON — Brad Austin is an attorney, high school-college baseball player and Little League coach. Lynn Sutter is an award-winning historian of late 1800s and early 1900s baseball.

Together, the two are helping organize a celebration of the days when men caught baseballs bare-handed, threw balls at opposing players to tag them out and worried less about home runs and more about their infield game.

Anyone interested in taking a trip back in time to play base ball can stop by the J.T. Caruso Little League Field on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 2 p.m. More information on times for the League game on June 10 will be available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BestFriendFestival/

