NORTON — Brad Austin is an attorney, high school-college baseball player and Little League coach. Lynn Sutter is an award-winning historian of late 1800s and early 1900s baseball.
Together, the two are helping organize a celebration of the days when men caught baseballs bare-handed, threw balls at opposing players to tag them out and worried less about home runs and more about their infield game.
Austin, who represents black lung cases, and Sutter — whose day job includes legal research — found a shared interest in much the same way that chocolate and peanut butter became a commercial success.
“I was interested in modern baseball and Lynn studied the origins of baseball, and just sharing stories was how we connected,” Austin said Monday as he wore a prototype 1870s’ style baseball uniform.
That connection was the idea to form a demonstration Appalachia Centennial Base Ball League to celebrate the roots of modern baseball and how it helped bring together Southwest Virginia communities.
The Norton-based Dorchester Black Stockings and the Wise-area Glamorgan Red Legs will be taking the diamond at J.T. Caruso Little League Stadium on June 10 to combine old-style ‘base ball’ — two words, not one — with actors from UVA Wise in period costume and a sprinkling of hijinks to show how colorful the atmosphere was at local ball games well into the 1960s.
Sutter said the tale of Abner Doubleday inventing base ball in the 1840’s is a myth, since children and adults had started playing variations based on English rounders and cricket in the 1700s’. A more likely version of base ball’s origin was Alexander Cartwright — a member of the 1845 New York Knickerbocker Base Ball Club — developing basic rules of a game played on a diamond with home plate and three bases.
Sutter said players of that period did not use gloves to catch balls. The baseballs of that time were cruder in constriction, with a rubber center and padding stitched in a single four-petaled leather cover. One of the more interesting features of early base ball was soaking, or throwing the ball at a runner to tag them out.
Even Cartwright ruled out soaking in his 1846 rules.
While soaking will not be part of the Centennial Base Ball League’s rule of play, Austin said, the fair-ball-is-a-fair-ball rule is part of the league rules.
“If a ball hits the ground inside the foul line, it’s fair even if it bounces out of bounds,” Austin said.
The balls for this summer are much softer than today’s hard balls, Austin said, and that made for an interesting first practice for the Black Stockings.
“Many of the players were high school championship and college,” said Austin. “They’d step up to bat and try to knock it toward the fence and find it doesn’t travel that far. They’d realize that they had to play a close infield game with lots of bunting. This reduces the game to its elemental form with plenty of strategy. The defense has a big advantage in this version of the game.”
“Going for a home run in those days was considered boorish,” Sutter added. “One of the keys to scoring was lining up runners on all of the bases.”
Bats were longer a century and a half ago than today — up to 40 inches — Austin said, and it has been hard to find bats that long that will not break with a ball that feels soft but carries a lot of energy on impact.
Sutter said a typical game in the 1800s’ could include several unique incidents. Players were supposed to stay out of the stands during a game, but that was observed in the breach. One player of the time was seen accepting a roll of cash, counting it and putting it in his uniform pocket before returning to play.
“Sometimes, if the umpire didn’t see the play, he might even ask the spectators what they saw before making the call,” Sutter said with a laugh.
Women have been avid baseball fans today and in the 1800s’, Sutter said, referring to how a group of Norton women took over management of the town’s baseball team in the 1950s. In the 1800s, many leagues set up separate women’s sections along the field as much to protect them from the more enthusiastic male spectators as vice versa, she said.