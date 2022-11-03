KINGSPORT — Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for $125,000 in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village.
Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, outlined the proposal to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday during its work session.
“I continue to be thankful for Kingsport to be the first to invest in Sync Space,” Guinn said. “Before we had our first goal achieved, Kingsport was our first investor.”
That investment totaled $31,000.
Guinn said new opportunities have arisen that mean more money could be pumped into entrepreneurial projects throughout the community. The state is set to funnel a $4 million grant through Sync Space. The money will be used to help fund endeavors across Northeast Tennessee.
That $4 million is part of a larger pot of money that is being distributed across Tennessee to the seven entrepreneurial centers, which include ones in Knoxville and Chattanooga.
Guinn said this money would be used as an investment in companies and the state would partially own a part of the start-ups. In return, the money the state receives would be put into a pot that would help grant money to other potential investors.
“It’s creating an evergreen fund,” Guinn said.
Alderman Darrell Duncan asked Guinn how many applications Sync Space could receive for the fund, once the organization starts receiving the money. Guinn said he could not give an exact amount since it had not been advertised yet, but he said a substantial amount of entrepreneurial ideas are given to the center.
“Throughout the year, we see around 40 from Kingsport and about double that for the region,” he said. “I would say of that, 25 to 30% are investable companies that could get a check written to them today.”
Guinn said the $125,000 from the city could help spur the state grant as well as other opportunities.
Sync Space is looking to receive the money during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. He told the BMA that the organization plans on matching the money with its own $125,000, bringing the total to $250,000.
The money would then be used for different programs. Those include support for veterans, minorities and students. There would also be money to help with the Inventor Center and to leverage digital media equipment.
Guinn said about 70% would be used for programming and about 30% for operational needs.
The BMA will begin budgeting for the 2023-2024 fiscal year around May.