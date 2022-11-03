Guinn representing Kingsport in Leadership Tennessee

Sync Space founder Heath Guinn has led an effort in Kingsport to develop entrepreneurship.

KINGSPORT — Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for $125,000 in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village.

Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, outlined the proposal to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday during its work session.

