NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month.
Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Perrigan, in a recent opinion piece to area media, said those cancellations — starting Dec. 12 — are because those providers have seen problems getting Medicaid reimbursement for mental health services because of administrative changes at the state’s Department of Medical Assistance Services.
According to a recently completed state Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission study on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected public education, Perrigan said, student behavior problems were considered the most serious issue facing public schools.
The study said that more than half of all middle school students and two-thirds of high school students reportedly are nervous, anxious, or on edge. Another 10% of middle school students and 13% of high school students indicated that they had seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months, according to the study, and some students also reported attempting suicide.
“COVID-19 obviously had an impact on these alarming statistics,” the study stated, “but pre-pandemic changes in allowable billable services that Medicaid covers prevented, and still prevents, many students from receiving much needed mental health support.
In Norton’s case, said Wohlford, the upcoming Dec. 12 stoppage means losing four mental and behavioral health specialists and counselors from providers Family Preservation and Health Connect serving approximately 50 elementary, middle and high school students starting Monday.
Wise County’s 13 schools will lose 28 specialists from Family Preservation and Health Connect on Monday, Goforth said. Their workload typically could be as many as 35 students per school needing some kind of help or intervention, he added.
“This is impacting nine to ten divisions in our region,” Wohlford said of the 19 school systems in the western Region VII.
Wohlford and Goforth each said the specialists have been critical in helping both division’s students adjust to a lack of socialization since Virginia’s COVID school closing mandate kept approximately 780 city students and 5,100 county students home for a year.
Wohlford said the specialists about to leave in less than a week have helped deal with a range of issues: student anxiety, behavior issues and poverty’s impact from a year away from school. Part of many school systems’ approach to student mental health has been the concept of trauma-informed care, Wohlford said. That involves understanding what students may be experiencing outside the school and classroom in order to better help them.
“We’ve seen students affected by divorce, single-parent households and poverty,” said Wohlford. “Our specialists have helped by taking students who may be having a behavior outburst and, instead of disciplining them, talking with them about what caused their behavior and helping work through the problem.”
“We have several students who may be in transient situations or foster care,” said Goforth, “and they need that kind of help our specialists can provide. It could be mental health, anxiety or just needing someone to talk with.”
In the end, Goforth said, the cut in services is “a billing issue.”
Wohlford and Goforth said they are trying to develop a grant application for bridge funding from the state Department of Education’s community schools grant program to hire some mental health specialists.
Many of the Norton team have developed strong relationships with the kids they help, Wohlford said, and even a temporary lapse in services means re-establishing those connections with students who may need help.
Beyond finding a grant funding patch, Wohlford and Goforth each said they hope the region’s legislative delegation can help find solutions to correct the reimbursement issue and re-establish partnerships with community mental and behavioral health providers.