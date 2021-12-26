NORTON — With 17 days before the General Assembly returns to work, some Southwest Virginia legislators see education reform, criminal justice, economic development, taxes and a single town as their main courses for 2022.
A ransomware attack on the General Assembly’s computer systems two weeks ago has slowed work on drafting and prefiling legislation, according to Del. Will Wampler III, R-4th, incoming House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-1st and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-40th, but the three legislators all have their joint and individual priority lists.
Despite a party split in control of the Democratic-majority Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates starting in 2022, Kilgore and Pillion agreed that gridlock may not be as big a problem as it has been with Congress.
“We’re optimistic that we can work on some key priorities,” Pillion said, adding that some of outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget plan agrees with incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s own calls for more education spending and for eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.
“The good thing about the Southwest delegation is that we have good relationships with legislators across the state,” said Kilgore, “and those strong relationships will help during the session as we deal with priorities affecting here and the whole state.”
Kilgore said Bristol First District Del. Israel O’Quinn’s appointment as deputy House Majority Leader will help strengthen the region’s influence on legislation.
Wampler, Kilgore and Pillion all pointed to job creation and employment, an anticipated $13 billion budget surplus over the next three fiscal years, criminal justice, rural broadband access, school construction funding and the town of Pound as pressing matters in January.
In employment and economic development issues, Wampler said the pandemic’s effect on Virginia Employment Commission benefits awards and appeals will be on the legislature’s agenda. He said many Virginians are waiting for decisions on unemployment benefits claims from 2020.
“VEC’s an executive agency, and I know Youngkin wants to get those problems fixed too,” Wampler said. “We want to see fixes on appeal case handling and automatic verification of Virginia employment status and incarceration.”
Pillion said Northern Virginia legislators appear to support more economic development in Southwest Virginia.
“There’s a new energy for placing new jobs in Southwest and other rural areas,” said Pillion, “and there’s some interest from Northern Virginia in helping Southwest and Southside make some strategic investments for new industries.”
Wampler said he supports continuation of state authorization allowing matching of grants between the state Tobacco Commission and the state GO Virginia economic development districts. School construction funding needs to evolve from the old state Literary Loan funding formula that limited new projects, Kilgore and Pillion agreed.
“We need to look at full construction and modernization for deteriorating school facilities,” said Pillion. “Kids need safe, modern buildings where they can learn and grow, and the federal dollars are out there, we hope.”
Kilgore said he is pleased that Northam has proposed capital funding for UVA Wise’s planned introduction of a graduate program in nursing and planning for management and education master’s degree programs.
“The Southwest delegation will try to get planning money for a new classroom building for expanded graduate programs,” Kilgore added.
In law enforcement and criminal justice, Wampler said he supports legislation to fix traffic stop issues that would allow officers to deal with methamphetamine and fentanyl transport into Virginia. Kilgore said he wants to see raises for State Police and sheriff’s departments.
Kilgore and Pillion said Northam and Youngkin’s respective proposals to eliminate the state share of grocery tax hinge on what Pillion said could be a $13 billion surplus from a combination of rising state tax receipts and state money freed up during the pandemic as federal COVID-19 relief funds continue flowing into Virginia.
Increasing the standard deduction for Virginia taxpayers also have been proposed by Youngkin.
Kilgore acknowledged that an earlier tax relief effort aimed at state residents — the Gilmore administration’s 1998 car tax cut — cost the state general fund several million dollars more than Gilmore anticipated.
Warnings of the car tax cut costs to the state General Fund came from two state Senate Budget Committee members, William Wampler, Jr. and John Chichester. The associated state reimbursement to localities for revenue lost from that tax cut were capped despite inflation.
“I think we’ve learned from that,” Kilgore said. “We need to work out how localities will be reimbursed for any sales tax cut.”
Pillion said any elimination of the grocery tax and cutting the state income tax standard deduction will involve balancing tax cuts against priority spending and development items.
“If we can reduce the burden on Virginia taxpayers, we should do that,” Kilgore said.
Pillion and Kilgore agreed to the need for passenger rail service to be extended to Bristol and the region. Pillion said he hopes to get legislation passed to include a Southwest Virginia member on the stater Passenger Rail Authority.
Specifically to Southwest Virginia, Kilgore said the future of Pound remains “the 850-pound gorilla.”
Wampler, in whose district Pound lies, said hours before Pound Town Council’s failed attempt at holding its regular December meeting that he looked forward to a council resolution to set aside differences and work with the Virginia Municipal League to resolve a variety of legal and fiscal problems arising in the past two years.
“We all recognize that Pound is in a precarious position, and they deserve a functioning government,” Pillion said, “but if a town cannot get it together and perform its basic functions, I think Terry and I are prepared to move forward with legislation to dissolve the town’s charter. I hope they can move forward.”
“The elephant in the room is the people are paying taxes and not getting services,” Kilgore added. “If they don’t right the ship, we may be forced to do it. The people of Pound and the people of Wise County deserve it.”