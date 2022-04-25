Workers repair the swinging bridge at Riverfront Park on Monday as spring blooms over the Kingsport area. Work started repairs on the bridge on April 4, which connects the Kingsport Greenbelt to Domtar Park. Inland Construction is doing the repairs for just more than $188,000. Inland will replace all of the bridge’s existing wooden joists with new ones, while the existing chain-linked fencing and tension wire along the sides will be replaced with new, vinyl-coated green fencing. The bridge is supposed to be open by early June.