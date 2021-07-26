KINGSPORT — The iconic swinging bridge at Riverfront Park will remain closed for the time being.
The wooden substructure of the bridge is in need of repair and the city recently went out to bid on the project. However, when the lone bid came in at twice the estimate, Kingsport rejected it during a meeting last week. The city plans to rebid the work this fall.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said city maintenance crews saw the cracks in the wood earlier this year, which prompted the closure in May.
“Our maintenance crews inspect the bridge on a regular basis and they saw the cracks. We closed it and called (an architect) to do an assessment on it,” McReynolds said.
What’s in bad shape is the wooden substructure of the bridge: the wood that’s underneath the planks that people walk on. It’s rotten and needs to be replaced, McReynolds said. The cable suspension system is in good shape and is not in need of repair.
TIMELINE OF THE PROJECT
Kingsport closed the bridge in May and went out to bid on the repairs in June. Multiple potential bidders showed up at the pre-bid meeting with city officials; however, only one bid was submitted, and that was for $211,440.
That was more than double the architect’s estimate of $100,000 to $120,000.
The major factor in only having one bidder is the current construction climate (plenty of work), the availability of workforce, and the disruption of material in the supply chain, McReynolds said.
“A lot of companies are having a hard time attracting and retaining employees at this time,” McReynolds said. “With the present workforce, a lot (the contractors) didn’t feel comfortable committing to one more project. What we heard is if we bid it again in the fall, then we’re able to line up work for the job and get more bidders.”
THE PATH MOVING FORWARD
Kingsport plans to re-advertise the project once the bidding climate returns to more normal conditions, McReynolds said. Until then, the bridge will remain closed.
“Hopefully this will attract more bidders and provide a lower bid amount,” McReynolds said.
“The city knows what this bridge means to our community and park goers, which is all the more reason to make sure the project is not only done right, but can be completed with the funding allowed.”