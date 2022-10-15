RICHMOND — Eight development projects in Southwest Virginia could see more than $10 million in federal mine reclamation and development funds.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the projects recommended for funding using the state’s share of federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization funds.
The eight recommended initiatives include three in Wise County, one joint venture between Wise and Scott counties, three in Dickenson County, and one in Buchanan County. The three Wise County projects include:
• $2 million for Project Junction to help acquire mine sites for industrial use and for a demonstration site for the Virginia Energy Plan’s Discovery, Education, Learning and Technology Accelerator lab
• $1.599 million to develop the former J.J. Kelly High School property into a pad-ready housing development site
• $925,000 to upgrade Mountain Empire Community College’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia and expand program offerings.
Demolition has started on the Kelly site after being delayed from last year. Project Junction already includes a planned technology demonstrator in the Meade Fork area near Pound with a focus on solar power and storage technology.
Another site might be announced in late October, and that location could focus on geothermal power and hydrogen production for power generation.
Wise and Scott counties could see $2 million for campsites and trails at Big Cherry Reservoir linking with the Devil’s Bathtub recreation site.
Dickenson County’s three recommended projects include:
• $525,000 for expansion of a plastics manufacturing operation
• $2.35 million to develop a 3.5-acre, build-ready industrial site
• $750,000 for building an archery and firearms Sportsman Complex on an abandoned mine site.
Buchanan County has a recommended $500,000 expansion of a sewing manufacturing plant.
“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these Southwest Virginia communities,” said Youngkin. “There is great innovation in these proposals that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”