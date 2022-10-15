RICHMOND — Eight development projects in Southwest Virginia could see more than $10 million in federal mine reclamation and development funds.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the projects recommended for funding using the state’s share of federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization funds.

