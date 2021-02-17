KINGSPORT — Church Circle took a direct hit last week from an SUV, which jumped the outer curb and caused “substantial damage” to the brick and stone center section.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, the incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. The KPD said a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Jonathan Waterman of Gate City was traveling east at a high rate of speed on West Sullivan Street when it struck Church Circle.
The responding officer noted the wreck was caused by speed and the driver being distracted by a woman in the back seat. Waterman was cited for not exercising due care.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the city is working to get the contractor who built the new circle on board to give the city a quote on the repairs. Depending on that estimate, the city might have to get multiple quotes, McReynolds said.
Repairs would take place later this year.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Kingsport completely redesigned and replaced Church Circle in 2017 at a cost of $172,500.
The new circle is larger than the old one — 65 feet compared to 50 feet — and consists of two parts: a center section for the tree and an outer section with a regular planter-type bed. The circle is much taller than the old one too, about 4 feet tall on one side and 2 feet on the high side.
To blend in with the surrounding churches, the circle boasts a granite curb of two-toned red brick with precast stone at the bottom. LEDs shine down on the walls and lights in the upper planter shine up on the tree.
At the center of it all is a Black Hills spruce standing roughly 18 feet tall.