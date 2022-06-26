SURGOINSVILLE — The East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) presented 41 awards at its annual awards ceremony, with three awards going to the Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum and individuals involved with the museum.
The ETHS held its Awards of Excellence Ceremony on June 7. The awards honor organizations and individuals that make important contributions to preserving and promoting the region’s history.
The Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum received an Award of Distinction for preserving local history with its creation in 2021.
Surgoinsville resident Johnny Greer received a Community History Award for his involvement with the creation of the Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum.
“I felt honored,” Greer said. “A lot of hard work went into (the opening of the museum).”
Ural Ward also received a Community History Award for “preserving indigenous history through the creation of artifacts at the Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum.”
The ETHS, which was started in 1834, is one of Tennessee’s most active history organizations.