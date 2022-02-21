SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man called police after he found an active grenade in a safe while cleaning out his mother’s home.
According to an incident report from the Surgoinsville Police Department, on Jan. 12, Randy Gilreath, of Surgoinsville, reported that he had found ammo at the residence.
“A gentleman was cleaning out his mom’s estate in Persia, Tennessee, and found a safe and took it back to his house in Surgoinsville,” said Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammond. “He opened the safe and found a grenade.”
Hammond said authorities did not find a hole in the device, so they assumed the grenade was live and called in the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Bomb Squad because all of the members of the Kingsport squad were in quarantine at the time.
Gilreath said the grenade had probably been obtained by a relative, according to a bomb squad report obtained by the Times News through a records request.
“The resident stated his relative had probably brought it back from a deployment while he was active military,” said bomb squad Capt. Brian Hess.
Hammond also spoke to Gilreath about the grenade and found out that it was very old.
“He remembered seeing it as a child and (said it had probably) been in the safe for over 25 to 30 years,” Hammond said.
The police report said that the gold pineapple-style grenade appeared to be live, and the safe was located in the driveway when the bomb squad arrived.
“It wasn’t enjoyable,” Hammond said about the experience. “Anything that old and aged would make you nervous.”
Members of the bomb squad taped the spoon and pin and safely transported the grenade to their garage, where it was placed in a magazine. The bomb squad plans to turn the grenade over to the military for disposal.