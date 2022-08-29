featured Surgoinsville leaders OK raising employees' pay, buying garbage truck By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times-News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted at its most recent meeting to give all employees a 5% raise and to purchase a new garbage truck.The BMA met in a called meeting on Aug. 18 to discuss these resolutions, along with several others.When Surgoinsville leaders approved the 2022-23 budget, they did not include any raises for the town’s employees but said at the time they would discuss the matter later. At its August meeting, the BMA approved a 5% raise for all full-time employees, along with an additional pay increase for animal control and code enforcement workers.Animal control workers will receive an additional $1 per hour, and code enforcement employees will receive an additional $2 on top of the new raise. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Town Recorder Pamela Mullins said Police Chief James Hammond has been performing both tasks recently, so money to fund these jobs is already set aside in the police budget.Four maintenance employees have also been doing animal control work, so a portion of the money set aside will be moved to the maintenance budget in a budget amendment.The raises will cost the town $28,960. The resolution passed unanimously.The town also approved a resolution to purchase a new garbage truck for $185,000 using a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant.The new truck will replace the town’s current one, which is 16 years old.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Employee Raise Work Surgoinsville Board Garbage Truck Animal Money Budget Enforcement Bma Worker Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR