SURGOINSVILLE — The town of Surgoinsville plans to restore and relocate the historic Surgoinsville ferry to Riverfront Park.
At the Dec. 13 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Lynda Skelton notified the BMA that the owners of the ferry, the Miller family, are interested in donating the remains of the ferry to the town.
History of the ferry
According to a booklet called “Tales of the Past: Pictorial History of the Town of Surgoinsville,” “Farmers around Surgoinsville recall that a ferry was operated and used by farmers for a number of years until the county took over the job around 1923. After the county took over operation, there was no charge for the 360 ft. trip across the Holston River.”
The ferry owned by the Miller family was put into operation in 1938. It is 60 feet long by 12 feet wide and could carry loads weighing up to six tons.
“Back in the ’20s and the ’30s, the ’40s, the ferry was the way of getting from this side to the other side of the river here in Surgoinsville,” Skelton said. “A lot of people here were familiar with the Surgoinsville ferry, and then the bridge came along, and the ferry was put up for auction in the ’50s.”
Skelton’s father, Neil Miller, bought the ferry so that he could use it to access his island.
“He was farming at the time, so he could bring in from the shore over with his implements, seeds, and etc. from the shore to the island,” said Skelton.
Skelton said the ferry was useful for a while, and when it was no longer needed, her father chose to sink it.
“He intentionally made that clear he intentionally sunk it up on the shore on the right side of the river going down off of the island,” she said.
Skelton said she never talked to her father about his reason for sinking the ferry.
“I just knew it was there, and then Daddy passed away, and we still talked about the Surgoinsville ferry, but I really didn’t know its future,” Skelton said.
Return to Surgoinsville
Around November 2021, Skelton and her family were notified that a local campground owner had removed the ferry from the river.
The owner didn’t know it belonged to anyone and retrieved it for the safety of boaters.
After many discussions, the Miller family decided that they wanted to donate the ferry to the town.
“Down deep, it needs to go back to Surgoinsville,” Skelton said.
Historical significance
At the December BMA meeting, Mayor Merrell Graham spoke about the historical importance of the ferry.
“Surgoinsville really treasures the things that were important here,” he said. “The blacksmith’s shop, the ferry, and the rock house out here. There’s a lot of things that were Surgoinsville’s that means a lot to people, and maybe it’s more the people that can remember it.”
Graham recounted making a crossing on the ferry.
“I rode the ferry one time, and I made the remark, ‘When’s this thing gonna move?’ “ Graham said. “Somebody said, ‘Are you kidding? We’re halfway across the river!’ “
Graham said that it’s important to bring the ferry home to Surgoinsville.
“It is a piece of history, and I think whatever can be done to bring [the ferry] back to Surgoinsville, we need to put all of our energy into trying to do that,” he said.
Future of the ferry
Graham said the town plans to have a local contractor, Larry Sandidge, bring the ferry to the park to be restored to look like it did when it was in operation.
“The way it stands right now [the ferry is] going to be displayed at Riverfront Park,” Graham said. “We’re going to restore [the ferry and] build a concrete pad to put it on, and we will have some kind of historical marker, identifying the ferry and so on. So we’re gonna try to put it back to look exactly like it did when it was in use.”
Currently, the rusted metal frame is all that’s left of the ferry.
Graham said the town has started to reach out to organizations for grants to fund the cost of the restoration.
“I think there’s probably grant money; we just have to find it,” Graham said.
Skelton said that while she wasn’t sure about the decision at first, many people have reassured her that this was the best thing she and her family could do with the ferry.
Sandidge plans to bring the ferry to the park in the next two weeks or so.