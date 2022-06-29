SURGOINSVILLE — The owner of an area business has filed a lawsuit against members of the Surgoinsville Beer Board in reference to her struggles in obtaining an on-premises beer permit.
Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, is suing three members of the beer board — Mayor Merrell Graham, Alderman Warren Bishop and John Standish — for a total of $5 million.
Wolfe is suing the three individuals for $2 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages. The suit is filed with the 3rd Judicial District’s Circuit Court in Rogersville.
While some government board members are covered under immunity from being sued, the lawsuit states that Merrell, Bishop and Standish can be sued as individuals for their tortious actions.
According to the lawsuit, Wolfe said she is suing Graham, Standish and Bishop because they acted in direct opposition to her obtaining her beer permit. As a result, Wolfe brought the city to court to obtain her beer permit, which is the city’s first on-premises beer permit.
Wolfe originally approached the city in 2020 and was told that the city did not have an ordinance for issuing an on-premises beer permit. Unbeknownst to town officials, however, that was not the case. The city then changed the ordinance it did have.
The original ordinance stated that a place selling beer could not be within 300 yards of a church or school but didn’t state a form of measurement, making it property to property by default.
The beer board decided to pass a dual measurement system, which caused Wolfe to be denied a permit.
In the lawsuit, Wolfe states that she feels like Graham saw her as competition for his restaurant, the Dairy Mart.
“In particular, plaintiff avers that the defendant, Graham, is, upon information and belief, quite afraid of the negative impact that plaintiff’s successful restaurant and tavern will have upon his business known as the Dairy Mart, which sells hamburgers, ice cream, etc. but not alcoholic beverages,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff avers that she, in fact, cooks better than the defendant, Graham, and any of his agents, servants and employees.”
Also, according to the lawsuit, city officials filed a reconsideration with the Circuit Court on the same day Wolfe announced her candidacy for mayor in the newspaper.
Wolfe states in the lawsuit that she has seen increased revenue since receiving her beer permit. For example, in beer sales alone, Wolfe made $2,908.00 from March 23 to the end of May.
According to the lawsuit, from March to May 22, she sold $6,029.15 in food, double the amount of money she made from food sales in the first three months of 2022. Wolfe also states that she is contributing to the town by paying sales tax.
According to the suit, in a nine-week period, Wolfe averaged $814.31 per week from food, beer and soft drink sales. In 2021, Wolfe averaged $97.96 per week in food and soft drink sales.
Wolfe estimates that she suffered $716.35 per week in lost revenue for a total of 18 months, or 78 weeks, for a total of $55,875.30 in lost revenue due to the actions of these officials preventing her from obtaining an on-premises beer permit.
“Plaintiff avers that the defendants, jointly and severally, should be punished for their egregious conduct above — described by entering judgment against each, jointly and severally, in favor of the plaintiff, for with punitive damages,” the lawsuit states. “She, further, avers that a jury may find, by clear and convincing evidence, that the defendants’ intentional interference with plaintiff’s business relationship was so willful, wanton, gross, malicious ... as to demand that the defendants be punished with judgment against each of them, jointly and severally, to deter them from ever committing this course of conduct again.”
Graham said he was not concerned at all with business competition. He had no other comments about the contents of the lawsuit. Bishop also did not comment about the lawsuit.
The Times News called Standish and was not able to reach him Tuesday evening.