SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman passed a resolution adding a 5% employee raise to its previously approved 2023-2024 budget.
The board approved the raises on Monday. The budget officially passed on its second reading in June.
Employee raises
The BMA discussed the employee raises at its July workshop. At the BMA meeting, Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin proposed a 5% raise for full-time employees which was then amended to include a 3% buffer for employee promotions throughout the year.
The city recorder said she had not yet calculated the cost of this raise. The raise will retroactively take effect starting July 1 and will affect the town’s 10 full-time workers.
The amendment vote passed unanimously.
The vote to approve the raise passed with four yes votes from Alderman Randy Collier, Alderwoman Kaley Mierek, Mayor Merrell Graham and Jarnagin and two no votes from Alderman John Sandidge and Alderman Warren Bishop. Alderman Tim Hoss was absent from the meeting and did not vote.
2023-2024 Budget
When originally discussing the budget, the BMA talked about an employee raise but ultimately decided to wait until a later date.
The 2023-2024 budget reflects $2,059,609, which is an increase of $438,960. In revenues, the town of Surgoinsville will receive $882,716 in intergovernmental revenues compared to 2023, when it received approximately $246,517.
The town’s budget also includes $1,910,400 in total expenditures, an increase of $672,594. One major expenditure increase for the general fund budget was in general government, which saw an increase of $630,797 compared to 2023.
After balancing its 2023-2024 budget, the town will have a remaining fund balance of $149,208.