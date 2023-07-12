Surgoinsville BMA
TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net

SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman passed a resolution adding a 5% employee raise to its previously approved 2023-2024 budget.

The board approved the raises on Monday. The budget officially passed on its second reading in June.

