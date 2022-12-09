WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium.

The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.

