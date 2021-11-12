WISE — Pound sewer customers may see some needed funding to upgrade service.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 Thursday to endorse a $2.5 million state Community Development Block Grant application by the county Public Service Authority for its planned Pound sewer system interceptor project.
The PSA and county have also applied for $7.95 million in state Department of Environmental Quality revolving loan money to cover the $10.45 million project. If approved, the grant and loan would allow replacement of more than 15,000 feet of sewer line to deal with inflow and infiltration and leakage problems in the existing system.
Pound Town Council earlier this year complied with a state attorney general’s office ultimatum to surrender the water and sewer systems to the PSA after a deputy AG cited town non-compliance over several years to fix sewer issues.
According to a fact sheet provided to the supervisors on Thursday, state announcements on the grant and loan could come in early 2022.
The board also endorsed a Community Development Block Grant application for $1.07 million to help with Family Crisis Support Services’ relocation from Norton to the county by mid-2022. FCSS Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said on Thursday that the grant, if approved, would help cover water and sewer line installation costs for the agency’s new emergency shelter site near Wise.
FCSS announced the move this summer after finding repair of its Norton shelter site was uneconomical and an alternative site was not zoned for shelter use. In October and early November, the agency received five modular homes from the University of Richmond and the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association.
Another block grant application getting board endorsement was for the Hamiltontown sewer project. The $357,500 application, combined with $1.091 million in matching funds, would allow sewer service extension to 13 households.