It’s time to shred.
Mountain biking is on the menu Sunday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Bike at Bays will be held that day with relay races and contests, starting at 9 a.m.
The event is being held by SORBA Tri-Cities, a mountain biking advocacy group in Northeast Tennessee. The group was formed in 1998 and is part of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, an affiliate with the International Mountain Biking Association.
Members of the group help advocate for new trails in the area and spend volunteer hours helping assist maintaining and building trails.
SORBA Tri-Cities was recently involved in helping develop the newest trail at Bays Mountain, Moonshiner’s Delight, also called the Legacy Trail.
On Sunday, relay races start at 9 a.m.
For the events, you can have a two to four-person team. It will be held on a nine- mile course on the Bays Mountain trails.
Riders do not have to stay together and individual times will be taken at the finish line. An average of individual times will determine the overall time.
The cost for the adult relay is $25, those 13 to 18 years old are $15 and 10-12 years old are free.
Other fun events throughout the day include a check point scavenger hunt ride at 11 a.m., a tiny bike race at 1:30 p.m., a bunny hop contest at 2:30 p.m. and a foot down contest at 3 p.m.
A commemorative mug will be given to each relay participant. Also on hand will be local bike shops, food trucks and there will be prize getaways.
The event is sponsored by Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, Truist, SORBA Tri-Cities, All Trails Cycling and USA Cycling.
To register for the bike relay, go to www.bikereg.com/bays-mountain-bike-rally.
