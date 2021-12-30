KINGSPORT — This past year had a number of highs and lows, winners and losers, and notable stories that led the news cycle for days on end.
We witnessed the continued battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, a new administration take office in Washington, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, a complete political realignment in Virginia, and a surge of inflation and economic uncertainty.
At the local level, things weren’t as dramatic, but we as a region did see a number of shocking stories, stories that gave us hope, and a few that made us sad. The Times News asked you, our readers, to vote for the Top 10 stories of 2021.
Here are the stories you chose:
THE SUMMER WELLS DISAPPEARANCE
Five-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her family’s Beech Creek home on the afternoon of June 15 without a trace. Hundreds of law enforcement officials from across the region and state spent weeks conducting extensive searches of the area surrounding the family's home, all to no avail.
Nearly 90% of our poll respondents selected this story as one of the top stories of the year.
The case has drawn national attention, including a mention during a September episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” and the parents — Donald Wells and Candus Bly — appeared on the “Dr. Phil Show” in early November.
Hundreds of tips have come in over the past six months, and the reward fund for information leading to Summer's return has surpassed $58,000.
THE OPENING OF WEST RIDGE
For the first time in more than 40 years, Sullivan County cut the ribbon and opened the doors on a new high school. West Ridge — or The Ridge as it’s commonly called — opened in the fall of 2021 with much fanfare and praise.
Coming in at No. 2 in our poll, the opening of West Ridge was selected by nearly 79% of our respondents.
West Ridge was the largest (300,000 square feet) and most expensive ($75 million) construction project in the history of Sullivan County. In addition, West Ridge is easily the largest Sullivan County high school with roughly 2,000 students from the former North, South and Central high schools now calling it home.
However, the school did face many challenges over its five-year project history with some parents and county officials voicing their opposition and questioning whether the county even needed a new high school. Concerns still exist over access to the site, an issue the Sullivan County Board of Education is trying to address.
ACTIVE SHOOTER HOAX AT VOLUNTEER
Just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, a call came in to 911 from a male identifying himself as a student at Volunteer High School, saying he had been bullied by popular students, was armed with a handgun and inside a bathroom near the school's offices.
Law enforcement officials from across Hawkins County and neighboring communities descended upon the school, cordoned off the area and began evacuating students while conducting a search, room by room, for the armed student.
Turns out, the whole thing was a hoax. There wasn’t an armed student in the school. In fact, the person who called 911 wasn’t even a student. He wasn’t even a U.S. citizen.
In September, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested an 18-year-old Manitoba man in connection with the Volunteer call as well as a similar call to a high school in North Carolina.
This story ranked a close third in the Top 10 stories of 2021, garnering votes from nearly 78% of poll participants.
CASINO & HOTEL COMING TO BRISTOL
One year ago the voters of Bristol, Virginia, took to the polls and by a wide margin approved a referendum allowing a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to open in the former Bristol Mall. Proponents of the $300 million project say the casino will help rejuvenate the community and maybe even the region.
One hundred participants in the Times News poll voted for this story, bringing it in at No. 4 on the list.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will result in more than 2,000 new jobs, $16 to $21 million in annual tax revenue for the city, and 4 million tourists each year to the area. The project includes transforming the 500,000-square-foot former mall into a casino and building two hotel towers on the site.
Plans call for a temporary casino to open by the end of the first quarter of 2022, and then in the coming two years, the entire project is slated for completion. Once built, the casino will offer folks 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space, and multiple shops.
VIOLENCE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Three high-profile shootings took place in Southwest Virginia during 2021 with two of the victims being law enforcement officers. These stories ranked fifth in the Top 10 stories of 2021 with nearly 69% of Times News poll participants voting for their inclusion.
The first shooting claimed the life of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler on Nov. 13. Chandler responded to a welfare check call around 4 a.m. that day at a vacant Orr Street house. Investigators say that Chandler was shot by 33-year-old Michael Donivan White of Cross, South Carolina.
Chandler died hours later and White was arrested in a Lynn Garden Drive motel. White is scheduled to go to trial in April.
The second shooting incident occurred when Norton Police Chief James Lane responded to an emergency call at the Murphy’s convenience store on May 7. Authorities say that after encountering a man walking in the area, Lane was hit by gunfire from 36-year-old James D. Buckland of Pound.
Lane and another officer returned fire, wounding Buckland. Both Lane and Buckland survived the encounter. A Wise County grand jury indicted Buckland on 17 charges, including attempted capital murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and bodily injury.
Buckland is scheduled for trial the week of Jan. 31.
The third shooting incident took place on July 17 in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles, including a 13-year-old girl. Deputy Robert Robinson was part of the search effort, and he located a vehicle of interest that afternoon along Pine Branch Road.
When Robinson approached the vehicle, 16-year-old Anthony Cook of Norton got out, stabbed Robinson multiple times and was eventually shot and killed by the officer.
RUSH STREET CLOSES
With equal parts joy and sorrow, the owners of Rush Street Neighborhood Grill announced this past fall the family had sold the 41-year-old restaurant and was closing its doors.
The announcement swept across social media with hundreds of people talking about the closure and sharing their memories of eating in the restaurant over the past four decades. So it's not surprising that the story made the Top 10 list, with 62% of poll respondents ranking it one of the most important stories of the year.
Rush Street opened on June 24, 1980, as The Chicago Dough Company. It was the third Chicago Dough Company opened by Chicago natives Mike Feliu and Mike Rose. In December 1989, the Kingsport restaurant went through a major building and menu renovation and evolved into Rush Street Neighborhood Grill.
The restaurant closed on Oct. 14. The owners sold the property for $1.6 million to Boing US Holdco, Inc., and is recognized by another name: Car Wash USA Express.
BAYS MOUNTAIN PARK CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Bays Mountain Park marked its golden anniversary with numerous events, celebrations and contests throughout 2021. Some of the more noteworthy projects included publishing two books about the park, building a new Legacy Trail (the first in nearly a decade) and announcing future plans for a new amphitheater and updates to the deer and fox habitats.
Last year truly was a time of celebration for the largest city-owned park in Tennessee. The story ranked seventh on the Top 10 list with votes from 62% of Times News poll respondents.
Bays Mountain Park officially opened on May 24, 1971. To mark its 50th year, the park hosted a number of special events, promotions, and activities and offered a wide variety of commemorative merchandise.
More than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park each year, making it one of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions. The park weighs in at 3,550 acres, with 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, nature exhibits, a 44-acre lake, a ropes course with a zip line, and plenty of trails for mountain biking.
KINGSPORT AXMEN CANCEL SEASON
The Kingsport Axmen’s inaugural season was rocky to say the least.
After a former teammate — 21-year-old Matthew Taylor — was accused of making threats to a fellow teammate via social media, the owners of the team announced in July that the remainder of the Axmen's season had been cancelled.
In the Times News poll, 57% of participants found this story worthy of inclusion in the Top 10 list, ranking it No. 8.
Taylor, who was cut from the team, was charged with three counts of false reporting and one count of harassment. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22. As for the team, a new roster was assembled soon after the incident. The new team was called the Kingsport Road Warriors.
The squad lived up to its name by playing a number of away games, but a few weeks later the club was granted permission to play at Hunter Wright Stadium and be called the Axmen once again. The Axmen were eventually named the Appalachian League’s organization of the year and ended the season with a 12-19 record.
DOMTAR SOLD & RENOVATED
Domtar announced in that May a Canadian-based pulp and paper company had agreed to acquire the company in a $3 billion cash deal. The agreement called for Domtar to continue to be led by its management team with the Kingsport mill remaining in operation.
Soon after, the company officially broke ground on a $300 million renovation and expansion of the Kingsport mill, a project that will ultimately convert the plant to producing containerboard.
Fifty-six percent of poll respondents thought the project was worthy of the Top 10 list.
The Domtar transformation is a three-year, $300-million investment, with the plant expected to come online during the first quarter of 2023 — the year that marks Domtar’s 175th anniversary. Once complete, the mill will house the second-largest containerboard recycling machine in North America, with the capacity to produce approximately 600,000 tons per year.
MAC MCCLUNG GOES TO THE NBA
Rounding out the Top 10 stories of 2021 list (with 52% of poll respondents agreeing) is the story of one local boy making it to the big leagues.
Mac McClung — a four-year star for Gate City High School — signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this past July, participating in the team’s training camp and in the NBA’s Summer Las Vegas league. He then signed on with South Bay, the Lakers’ G-League squad, where he averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists in 13 games.
Then he got the call from the Chicago Bulls in December, signing a 10-day hardship contract: a policy instituted by the NBA to allow league teams to sign players if the team has multiple players who are under COVID-19 protocols or suffering from other injuries.
McClung saw his first action for the Chicago Bulls last week, entering the game at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter at the United Center in Chicago. He made his first NBA points, sinking a pull-up jump shot from 16 feet away.
The Bulls won the game over the Atlanta Hawks, 131-117.