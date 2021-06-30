The sign in front of Freedom Fellowship Church, 401 W. Sullivan St., in Kingsport reflects the hot summer temperatures in the Model City. The high was 90 degrees Tuesday. The forecast Wednesday includes a high of 92 degrees. The typical average high for the month of June in Kingsport is around 85 degrees.
Summer weather heats up in Kingsport
Marina Waters
