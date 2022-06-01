KINGSPORT — Readers of all ages can dive into the ocean depths this summer as the Kingsport Public Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities” — the theme of its 2022 Summer Reading Program.
According to a press release, activities range from Ocean Yoga to Seashore Crafts, from a river clean-up to creating a Sea Shanty.
Children and teens can also participate in a ceramics workshop, video gaming sessions, cooking classes and a tie-dye event.
This year’s Summer Reading Program is open to all ages, the release said.
Readers are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge by logging their reading from June 1 to July 29, adults through July 14.
The goal of the Summer Reading Program is to encourage community members of all ages to read during the summer days and visit the library to participate in programs.