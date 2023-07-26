BLUFF CITY — A plan to make a stretch of Weaver Pike safer for two area schools is underway and a final report could be delivered to the Sullivan County Commission within months.
“If everything works out, it’s going to be better for the schools, it’s going to be better for the corridor,” Sullivan County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said.
A public hearing was held on Tuesday in Sullivan County to show the latest plans of the state Route 358/Weaver Pike Corridor study. The corridor serves as a main thoroughfare for Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School.
The commission agreed in October to ask the Tennessee Department of Transportation to perform a study on the on the area and, specifically, to add a right-hand turn lane on the southbound road near the high school and to consider adding traffic signals to entrances at both schools. There are also concerns about sidewalks in the area.
An online survey started in February, and Ambre Torbett, director of planning for Sullivan County, said there have been more than 400 responses. The study is being conducted by CDM Smith.
Torbett said there have been some changes from the initial requests.
“The traffic count does not warrant traffic signals right now,” Torbett said. “However, they proposed a few turn lanes at key intersections for the schools, as well as better striping and signage.”
She said the current striping does not meet current state regulations.
Also proposed was a paved shared-use bike pedestrian side trail connecting the two schools and also to the Marathon gas station, which lies in the area.
Torbett also said there is a suggestion to realign Weaver Pike at Bullock Hollow Road in the curve because currently there are three connections that lay too close together.
She said planners will address the commission in September with its final report.
Crosswhite said she’s looking forward to the commission hearing about the proposal after seeing it herself Tuesday during the public hearing.
“It’s going to change that area and be safer,” she said.