BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted on Thursday to give the Boone Lake Association $62,500 to help the group buy a “skimmer” to collect floating debris from the Holston River channel of Boone Lake.
The resolution to spend the money was sponsored by Commissioner Hershel Glover and Commissioner Dwight King.
Both commissioners said the spending is justified based on the economic impact the lake has on the county.
The resolution noted the Boone Lake Association anticipates an increase in floating debris as the lake refills after completion of repairs to Boone Dam, and the group already has received $125,000 from Johnson City and Washington County to fund a skimmer for the Watauga River Channel of the lake.
The group also has asked the cities of Bristol and Kingsport for money.
There were no “no” votes from the 19 commissioners participating in the commission’s meeting at the time of the vote.
In new business, the commission heard on first reading a resolution from Commissioner Colette George and Commissioner Mark Vance to “freeze” the annual pay for the Sullivan County Commission’s 24 members.
George and Vance’s proposal would terminate current policy of giving commissioners a bump in pay every time the county mayor gets a state-mandated pay increase.
Back in 2007, the commission voted to set the annual compensation for members of the Sullivan County Commission at 7% of the county mayor’s annual salary — with linked automatic increases in member pay to any future increase in the mayor’s pay.
According to the resolution presented by George and Vance last night, the annual salary for the Sullivan County mayor for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $124,537.35. And that makes each commissioner’s current annual salary $8,717.61.
George and Vance are seeking to “freeze” it at that amount.