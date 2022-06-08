BRISTOL, Tenn. — A train death just outside Bristol is under investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, but few details are available.
"The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual that was struck by a train earlier this afternoon," Sullivan County sheriff's spokesman and Capt. Andy Seabolt said in an email. "The train struck the individual near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane in Bristol."
That is in eastern Sullivan County.
"At this time, there is no other information to share regarding the investigation and the identity of the individual is not known," the Seabolt email said.