BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey.
It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey.
It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Cassidy, along with around 30 other leaders in law enforcement or the military, will be going to Israel for week-long training after being granted a scholarship by Warrior’s Walk.
“I was blessed to even be able to get this scholarship,” he said.
Warrior’s Walk is a nonprofit group that takes leaders on the federal, state and local level who are involved in the military or law enforcement to the Holy Land. The idea is that these warriors will walk in the footsteps of those warriors in the past who fought in Israel, as well as in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
Cassidy said his pastor, Dr. Tony Crisp, who leads The Remnant Church in Kingsport, first told him about it. Cassidy then applied.
The sheriff was selected and will spend a week in February in the Holy Land.
“This is the first Warrior’s Walk they’ve had since COVID hit,” Cassidy said.
The sheriff said his trip has been almost entirely paid for except for meals.
The group will stay six nights in Jerusalem.
Over the course of the week, participants will be kept busy by a combination of tours across Israel and classroom seminars.
The participants will have a chance to hear from operatives with the Israeli Defense Forces Special Forces, Navy SEALS, Shin Bet (the Israeli Security Agency), the FBI, and the CIA.
They will also take a boat trip along the Sea of Galilee and patrol Israel’s border with Syria and Lebanon.
Cassidy said there will also be some self-defense training.
The whole time, though, there will be parallels made between the physical aspect and the spiritual aspect.
Cassidy said the purpose of Warrior’s Walk is to bring together those who constantly must deal with stressful situations and see the darker side of humanity. The hope is for the warrior to return home with a shield to protect him or her from that stress.
Cassidy said he’s looking forward to the week and what he can gain from it.
“It will train your body, train your soul, train your spirit,” he said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.