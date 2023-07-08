Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns Friday about employee recruitment and retention.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials floated the idea of a pay increase Friday for all department employees during an informational meeting with the Sullivan County Commission.
“We were looking at least giving $2 more an hour,” Michael Kennedy, finance director for the sheriff’s department, told commissioners. “That gets us to $20.52. It would be competitive with Washington County. It would be competitive with Kingsport.”
The meeting was for informational purposes only as Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told commissioners that the department was having trouble recruiting, training and retaining employees.
Right now, the department has 335 positions budgeted, but is currently down 28 employees, Kennedy said. He said a $2 raise would add up to an estimated total of $1.66 million more for the county budget, which would include salaries and benefits of all employees.
Cassidy said, as the meeting opened, there are a multitude of reasons the department is having problems with recruitment and retention. They include surrounding and state departments that pay more, societal issues that view police negatively and a generational mindset change.
“What we’re seeing is people jumping jobs,” Cassidy said. “They’re chasing the dollar.”
He said the applicants for jobs have been slim. The department has even lowered some standards for recruitment, such as now allowing officers to have tattoos.
“We’re not at a critical level,” Cassidy said. “But I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
Other departments around the area that pay more include Kingsport, which pays more than $20.50 an hour starting out and Bristol, Tennessee, which pays more than $19 an hour, Cassidy said.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable warned commissioners that the information provided was purely for education at this point, though.
“It’s a potential proposal,” he said. “There’s no proposal on the table.”
The potential proposal comes just a week after the County Commission approved its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
“Why are we doing this now right after the budget?” County Commissioner Jessica Means asked.
“This is just communications and information we’re giving today,” Cassidy said. “Six months down the road we may get some more figures and more things come to light. We’re just getting the ball rolling.”
County Commissioner Joe Carr also asked if the county could give the raise without a tax increase.
“I think so,” Cassidy said.
County Commissioner Gary Stidham said he was very concerned about the shortages.
“I think this is a public safety issue,” he said. “Right now, we’re down 11 in patrol. What is that doing in our communities? That’s putting taxpayers at risk.”
Cassidy said response times will go down and there can be staff burnout as more and more officers are pulled in for overtime.
Cassidy said there could also be additional issues in the future. The county is amid building a new jail and is set to be completed by next year. That jail will also need employees.
“We fear we’re going to build it, and it will be an empty shell,” he said.