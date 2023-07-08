Commission meeting sheriff

Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns Friday about employee recruitment and retention.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/six rivers media

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials floated the idea of a pay increase Friday for all department employees during an informational meeting with the Sullivan County Commission.

“We were looking at least giving $2 more an hour,” Michael Kennedy, finance director for the sheriff’s department, told commissioners. “That gets us to $20.52. It would be competitive with Washington County. It would be competitive with Kingsport.”

