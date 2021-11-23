Waste Management has given the sheriff's office until Dec. 31 to vacate the firing range it has used for 15 years or so, which is on land the county sold to the original developers of the landfill near Blountville.

Additional Departments Whose Officers Qualify at our Firing Range Include:

- In 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office saved near $57,000 with our in-house training.

- The SCSO SWAT team uses the firing range monthly for job-specific training and tasks.

- Most of the classes are provided free of charge.

- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office's Specialized Training Classes are open to other law enforcement agencies.

Training standards, requirements, and benefits of the firing range.

Annual in-service training must include:

- Firearms training requalification with service handgun and any other firearm authorized by the department

- Annual training must be at least 8 hours in duration

P.O.S.T. rule 1110-04-02

1. Must have at least 20 firing points. All targets should have a minimum of four foot centers.

2. Must have at least 25 yard depth for firing at each point.

3. Must have adequate off street parking space.

4. Must have some form of combat/reaction course.

5. Must have laterally moving target.

6. Must have shotgun course (this can be laid out on an existing pistol course.)

7. Must comply with all State and local ordinances pertaining to range and firearms safety.

Training by the numbers:

SCSO

- 160 POST Certified Officers

- 125 Corrections Officers

2020 held 13 annual in-service firing range training days

Additional specialized classes throughout the year

Additional Annual Specialized Classes:

- Firearms Instructor School

- Basic SWAT School

- Active Shooter School

- Dignitary Protection

- Officer Survival School

- Basic Firearms for Corrections

- Corrections SORT Team (less lethal training)

- Qualify 10-15 Retired Officers

Source: Sheriff Jeff Cassidy press release, Nov. 22, 2021