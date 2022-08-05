BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education.

Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The bottom line is that the building will be sold as is rather than be demolished.

