Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election.
BLOUNTVILLE — As former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal conspiracy charges, Sullivan Republican and Democratic parties leaders responded to the allegations.
Matthew Johnson, chairman of the Sullivan County Republican Party, said he believed it could potentially make a criminal out of any president that a “partisan prosecutor” may believe could be “telling a lie.”
“I feel it’s a danger to American and our society as a whole,” Johnson said. “In America, we enjoy the very best and strongest institutions that Western civilization has ever produced. I am deeply concerned for what these types of recent indictments mean for future generations.”
Trump was indicted for the third time in just three months. On Thursday he was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. courtroom. The latest indictments include charges conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.
The charges stem from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Terry Marek, chairman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, said the indictment is the most consequential case in American history. He said everyone, even a president, must be held responsible for their actions.
He said there must be consequences for anyone who subverts, or attempts to subvert, the will of the people in a lawful election.
“No one is above the law,” Marek said. “That is the bottom line.”
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, also weighed in Thursday on the arraignment.
“Today’s politically-motivated arraignment of President Trump marks a dark day for our nation,” Harshbarger said. “Joe Biden’s persecution of President Trump is a blatant power grab and an attempt to silence the voices of millions of Americans.
Harshbarger, who is on Trump's election team, said the indictment is "designed to be a distraction for his criminal behavior." She said President Joe Biden was responsible for a "witch hunt."
"I call on Congress to launch a full investigation into the politicization of our government agencies, and for an immediate impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, who is directly responsible for this despicable witch hunt,” she said.
Johnson said he believes the prosecutor in the case, Jack Smith, is out of line with American values and using partisan politics.
"Among all of America's greatness are our virtues, including prudence,” Johnson said. “This virtue once hoped to be common among all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, seemingly escapes Mr. Jack Smith."