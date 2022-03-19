BLOUNTVILLE — A storage room at the Sullivan County Election Commission’s office sits full of just-delivered, unopened boxes. They contain new voting machines which will return voters to a paper ballot system beginning with the upcoming party primaries.
New machines mean additional training for poll workers and officials. That will start soon, Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said last week.
The mission of the Sullivan County Election Commission is to conduct accurate, fair, and honest elections in a manner that exceeds expectations, Booher said.
“That would be impossible without the over 200 citizens of Sullivan County that volunteer to serve as poll officials We are extremely proud and appreciative of not only their willingness to serve, but the courteous and professional manner in which they do so,” Booher said.
Booher said poll workers’ dedication was proven throughout the 2020 election cycle as they stood on the front lines of a pandemic in service to their fellow citizens.
“Our poll officials never complained,” Booher said.
Noting a majority of poll officials are over age 70, Booher said they would never even think of letting anything prevent them from working 14 hours straight each Election Day.
“What has been referred to as the greatest generation continues to demonstrate their greatness,” Booher said.
Poll officials are bipartisan, and while their individual philosophies are across the wide spectrum from the right to the left, political issues are never discussed because they set all of their personal opinions aside in order for us to collectively excel in our mission of exceeding expectations, Booher said.
In Tennessee, poll officials are compensated for working on Election Day and for attending required training sessions.
Any Sullivan County resident interested in doing so should contact the Sullivan County Election Commission directly at (423) 323-6444 or email admin@scelect.org.
The Sullivan County Election Commission, a bipartisan group, voted unanimously in January to acquire new voting machines, and the Sullivan County Commission approved the funding needed to make it happen.
Booher said election officials had been looking at the need for new voting equipment for about five years.
The voting machines now used to cast in-person ballots have been in use in the county since August 2006.
Booher said the average life expectancy of such equipment is five to 10 years, so new equipment is overdue.
The election commission had not acted sooner due to a lack of choices (there used to be only two certified vendors) and prudence in not purchasing new equipment during a time when it was clear the technology was in flux. Members of the panel didn’t want to buy a system that could be considered obsolete in a year or two, Booher said.
Now there are five certified vendors and a variety of choices. Another plus is competition has brought the price down, at least temporarily, Booher said.
The purchase was put out to bid, the bids were reviewed, and the recommendation is for a system from Hart InterCivic, the company that produced the machines the county has been using since 2006.
That will help make the switch less expensive: the company is going to take the old machines in trade and give the county a discount.
Booher said the new system will be up and running in time for party primaries in May, and it will work like this:
The 99.9% of Sullivan County’s registered voters who Booher said have a state-issued ID with a bar code on the back will be checked in by having that bar code read.
That will get them a piece of paper with a QR code (instead of the current four-digit code) that they’ll present to another poll worker. The code will be read by equipment that will custom-print the ballot, the voter will take it into a private area to mark it with a pen, and the completed ballot will be sent through a scanner, then drop into a lockbox.
Booher said even if someone were able to get their hands on a ballot that had been scanned, the scanner would not read it a second time.
The total cost of the new voting equipment is $766,456.
Five years ago the price for the same system would have been $2 million, Booher said.
Due to a federal pass-through grant from the state, and a $110,391 discount Hart is paying for the old machines, the expenditure approved by the county commission (including a 10% contingency requested by the election commission) was $413,000.