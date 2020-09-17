BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County needs to build a jail. County taxpayers will have to pay for that jail. That will require up to $80 million in new debt. This is the best time to fund that type of debt in decades.
Those are things members of the 24-person, all-Republican Sullivan County Commission seemed to reach a consensus agreement or understanding of at a called work session Wednesday.
When to raise the county’s property tax rate to fund repayment of that debt (over the next 20 years), however, emerged as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, point of debate.
Some commissioners expressed concern about “reneging” on the commission’s vote last month not to increase the property tax rate for the current fiscal year. Others questioned the need to borrow the money now in the first place. Why not wait a year and gamble the bond market will be as good if not better once the jail construction project has been put to contract and ground broken (which could be a year away)?
A suggestion to borrow the $80 million now, use current debt service reserves to make the first interest payment in mid-2021, and verbally commit to raise the tax rate to cover future interest and principal payments with next year’s budget gained traction.
Eventually, a hybrid of sorts emerged as a potential answer to be further debated when the commission meets in regular session Thursday night: approve a resolution to borrow the $80 million now (the county’s financial advisor stressed the desirability of issuing the bonds prior to Election Day) and go ahead and vote, too, to include the necessary tax increase (estimated at 12 cents per $100 of assessed value) at a “date certain” in the 2021-2022 budget.
That last option is what County Mayor Richard Venable asked commissioners to think about as they prepare for Thursday night’s meeting.
The 12-cents figure is based on a presentation on the proposed bond issue, which shows the $80 million debt, at a 1.54% fixed-rate interest for 20 years, would run the county about $4.4 million per year to pay off.
Experts who spoke to the commission Wednesday said these are the best times for issuing this type of debt since prior to 1953, and the same debt issued even just one year ago would have cost taxpayers $10 million more in interest payments (due to higher interest rates).
The commission’s agenda includes a resolution to move ahead with up to $80 million to fund new jail facilities. It will be on first reading. If its chances of approval on a second reading appear good, a called meeting of the commission will likely be scheduled in a week.
Initially, the idea being floated was to increase taxes for the current fiscal year, which began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021. The commission already voted to keep the tax rate the same as last year, $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value). But tax notices haven’t gone out. Venable has said the commission can legally increase the tax rate, but must act quickly to do so before tax notices are mailed.
That’s pretty much a deadline of Oct. 1, Venable said Wednesday.
Multiple commissioners said they know the county must build a jail, but there couldn’t be a worse time to increase taxes to fund it.
As of the idea of voting to borrow the money, with the understanding it would mean voting for a tax increase next year (and making only an interest payment in 2021, using debt service account reserves), the fear is that by next year (with reelection campaigns looming in 2022), commissioners could decide not to support the tax increase when push comes to shove.
But several commissioners said they understood they would have to follow through.
The Sullivan County Jail has been under “plan of action” status, due to its longtime overcrowding situation, since 2014.
That means it has retained certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute, which inspects the jail yearly to make sure it is up to legal standards for meeting constitutional requirements in housing conditions for inmates, only because county officials have been able to show progress has been ongoing to correct the situation.
Despite a relatively brief drop in the number of inmates due to COVID-19 precautions earlier this year, the county’s jail facilities are back to being over capacity by 200 or more inmates, a TCI representative told commissioners Wednesday.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.