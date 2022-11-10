Election logo

With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show.

Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter turnout, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85%.

