With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show.
Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter turnout, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85%.
Jason Booher, Sullivan County election administrator, said the majority of voters turned out on Election Day on Tuesday in Sullivan, not during early voting.
“Something pushed them to the polls,” he said.
In Sullivan County, voters had four state Constitutional amendments to vote on, the state governor’s race and the 1st Congressional District race. State representative races were uncontested.
In Hawkins County, voters also voted on the amendments and had local elections in Bulls Gap, Church Hill and Mount Carmel.
Midterm elections, which happen in between presidential elections, historically have lower numbers than general elections when the presidency is at stake.
During the last mid-term election in 2018, more than 57% of registered voters showed up to the polls in Sullivan County, while more than 56% showed up in Hawkins County.
Statewide, more than 54% of registered voters showed up to the polls.
The last presidential election, which pitted President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump, saw record-breaking numbers of voter involvement.
Statewide, more than 69% of registered voters voted. In Sullivan County, almost 70% of registered voters showed up, while in Hawkins County almost 73% of registered voters cast a ballot.
But state election records show the year that most correlates with this election was during the 2014 midterm election.
About 36% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for that election. Sullivan County saw a 37% voter turnout, while Hawkins County registered a 31% voter turnout.
