BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Emergency Management Services Chief Jim Perry said this week that the county going to a replacement plan for ambulances is a game changer.
“This is tremendous,” Perry said. “It’s hard to say what this will mean.”
The Sullivan County Commission approved unanimously an ambulance replacement plan during its Aug. 17 meeting to shore up its existing aged fleet and to improve further shortfalls.
This comes as Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services now has six ambulances with more than 250,000 miles and another five with more than 200,000 miles. The commission voted almost a year ago to fund five ambulances through American Recovery Plan Act funds from the federal government. Three months ago, the commission approved ordering a sixth truck that was in the process of being built.
Perry said the sixth truck should arrive in January or February.
The commission has a five-year plan in place that should guarantee funding to make up the difference and more. Commissioner Hershel Glover, who sponsored the resolution, said part of the money will come from sports betting tax revenue. He said before the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, he hopes the commission will have found a guaranteed funding source to keep the money flowing to buy ambulances.
For this fiscal year, the county has put aside $1.3 million to help pay for new trucks.
He said once EMS can buy the needed trucks, it would mean EMS would be able to maintain instead of playing catch up.
“It relieves my stress level,” Perry said.
Perry said if needed he could refurbish or remount old truck chassis. He said in some cases that is almost preferable at this point due to supply and demand issues. Remounting an older ambulance could give it new life and be a shorter turnaround time.
He said an incident over the summer showed just how much funding is needed to help shore up the ambulances.
One ambulance blew an engine. He said he will have to get the truck repaired and it may cost around $25,000.
“I have to fix it,” he said. “We need the truck.”
